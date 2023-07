Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets US President Joe Biden outside 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of a meeting during his visit to the UK. Picture date: Monday July 10, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Biden. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The UK has sought to play down talks of a rift with the US over Ukraine ahead of a crucial Nato summit during which Kyiv is seeking assurances over the road to membership as it fights Russia’s invasion.