Braverman says she did ‘nothing untoward’ but could face probe into handling of speeding offence
David Hughes
British home secretary Suella Braverman insisted she has done “nothing untoward” as she battled to save her job over claims she asked officials to help arrange a private speed awareness course for her.
Latest Britain
Braverman says she did ‘nothing untoward’ but could face probe into handling of speeding offence
Current climate policy to ‘leave two billion exposed to dangerous heat by 2100’
LATEST | Pressure on Rishi Sunak to investigate claim Suella Braverman asked civil servants to help avoid speeding points
Ten people in hospital after roof ripped off bus in rail bridge crash
Eating certain herbs and spices ‘could stop mosquitoes biting you’
Rishi Sunak under pressure to investigate Suella Braverman bid to avoid penalty points
Ireland has a ‘moral duty’ to commitments on asylum seekers and refugees – President tells famine commemoration
All that glitters is not gold – how the colour of your cocker spaniel can make it more aggressive than a rottweiler
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie expecting their third child
BREAKING | Brother of TV star Phillip Schofield jailed for 12 years over child sex offences
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: The GAA manager, Nicola Gallagher and the domestic abuse allegations
‘I travelled 30 hours and paid for 5 missed flights to get home’: Passengers share the nightmarish journeys they took to try and save money
Cabinet briefing: energy grants for firms extended until end of July; protections for seasonal workers; Tuam chair chosen
Ireland's oldest person celebrates her 109th birthday
Latest NewsMore
Oprah Winfrey says new remake of The Color Purple is a ‘culminating life moment’
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: Dublin cafe delights at Ian’s Kitchen and Vanilla Pod
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Ask the GP: My 10-year-old gets stabbing pains in her vagina. What could this be?
‘Masterpiece isn’t a word to be bandied around lightly, but that’s what this penultimate episode of Succession was’
‘I travelled 30 hours and paid for 5 missed flights to get home’: Passengers share the nightmarish journeys they took to try and save money
‘Being the only Black family in a rural Irish town was really difficult’
Kirsty Blake Knox: Seven ways RTÉ and Patrick Kielty can (and should) revamp The Late Late Show
Jennifer Rubin: Ignoring Republicans is a risk, so Biden’s best outcome on debt ceiling is a bipartisan deal
Parmy Olson: AI is a game-changer for today – we can fixate on the future further down the line