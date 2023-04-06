Boy (12) arrested on suspicion of murder after woman killed by car

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was killed by a car in Sheffield.

The woman in her sixties died at the scene after being found seriously injured in the Greenhill area of the city at about 7.10pm on Wednesday, police say.

The boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, South Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene.

“A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”