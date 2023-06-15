Boris Johnson’s lies laid bare as Partygate report slams ‘unprecedented’ misleading of parliament
Johnson brands findings of long-awaited report a ‘deranged conclusion
Adam ForrestUK Independent
The long-awaited Partygate report into Boris Johnson has been released.
Latest Britain
LATEST | Boris Johnson’s lies laid bare as Partygate report slams ‘unprecedented’ misleading of parliament
ITV denies turning blind eye to what it admits was a ‘deeply inappropriate’ affair by Phillip Schofield
Woman who posed as man to kiss short-sighted teenage girl guilty of sexual assault
I was bullied by No 10, claims angry Dorries in bitter attack
No plans to change UK abortion laws after mother jailed for using tablets to end her pregnancy illegally
LATEST | Nottingham attack: Tributes paid to talented sportspeople fatally stabbed in city centre rampage
SNP leader Humza Yousaf says he has ‘no reason’ to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from party after her arrest
‘If people don’t like that, then tough’ – Rishi Sunak in war of words with Boris Johnson over House of Lords vetting
Woman who used pills to abort her baby at 32-34 weeks is jailed
Breaking | Woman who took abortion pills after legal time limit is jailed for 28 months
Top Stories
Damien Duff: ‘I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself, the staff and players’
The Overlap On Tour review: Roy Keane is the star of the show and scores big laughs in football banter-fest
The Indo Daily: ‘Miracle in the Jungle’ – How did four young children survive 40 days in the Colombian rainforest?
Furniture salesman has €4.6m in debt written off as judge throws out objections by vulture fund
Latest NewsMore
Criminal sanctions for TV licence non-payment increasingly unfair – minister
Adrian Dunbar’s detective drama Ridley to return for a second series
US Open: Tee times, what TV channel and all you need to know
In Pictures: Depeche Mode at Malahide Castle review
Armagh’s Rian O’Neill red card not rescinded by CHC with joint skipper to miss Galway clash
Violent teenager who hacked off another teen’s finger with machete loses bid for freedom
Vigil organiser Samantha Dooley speaks to locals about death of Aaron Keating
Belgian TikToker fakes death and surprises mourners by attending his own funeral
TikToker shocked that Sleepyhead by Passion Pit is built off a sample from an old Irish lullaby
At least 78 dead, hundreds feared missing after overcrowded boat sinks