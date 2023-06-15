Boris Johnson’s lies laid bare as damning Partygate report published
Johnson made desperate last-ditch ruse to derail the long awaited verdict
Adam ForrestUK Independent
The long-awaited Partygate report into Boris Johnson has been released.
Latest Britain
LATEST | Boris Johnson’s lies laid bare as damning Partygate report published
ITV denies turning blind eye to what it admits was a ‘deeply inappropriate’ affair by Phillip Schofield
Woman who posed as man to kiss short-sighted teenage girl guilty of sexual assault
I was bullied by No 10, claims angry Dorries in bitter attack
No plans to change UK abortion laws after mother jailed for using tablets to end her pregnancy illegally
LATEST | Nottingham attack: Tributes paid to talented sportspeople fatally stabbed in city centre rampage
SNP leader Humza Yousaf says he has ‘no reason’ to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from party after her arrest
‘If people don’t like that, then tough’ – Rishi Sunak in war of words with Boris Johnson over House of Lords vetting
Woman who used pills to abort her baby at 32-34 weeks is jailed
Breaking | Woman who took abortion pills after legal time limit is jailed for 28 months
Top Stories
Depeche Mode at Malahide Castle review: fans just can’t get enough... just can’t get enough...
The Overlap On Tour review: Roy Keane is the star of the show and scores big laughs in football banter-fest
The Indo Daily: ‘Miracle in the Jungle’ – How did four young children survive 40 days in the Colombian rainforest?
Breaking | Premier League fixtures revealed: Liverpool visit Pochettino’s Chelsea on opening weekend as champions City face Burnley
Latest NewsMore
Starmer claims Sunak ‘weak’ for failing to block Boris Johnson’s honours list
Manchester United’s full fixture list for 2023/24 Premier League season
Saturn discovery boosts hopes of finding alien life
Liverpool’s full fixture list for 2023/24 Premier League season
Breaking | Premier League fixtures revealed: Liverpool visit Pochettino’s Chelsea on opening weekend as champions City face Burnley
Latest | Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Greece gets go-ahead despite national mourning period following migrant boat disaster
Matt McClean hoping to boost Walker Cup chances with strong performance at US Open
LATEST | Boris Johnson’s lies laid bare as damning Partygate report published
The Brooks Koepka trick that can inspire Rory McIlroy at the US Open
Lost luggage – eight hacks to prevent your bags going astray on holiday