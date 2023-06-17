Boisterous Prince Louis steals the limelight as Britain’s King Charles thanks Trooping crowds from Buckingham Palace balcony

Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tony Jones

King Charles completed his first Trooping the Colour as Britain’s sovereign with a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance where a boisterous Prince Louis stole the limelight yet again.