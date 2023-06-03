Animal rights activists accuse police of ‘abusing’ powers as 19 arrested ahead of Epsom Derby

Police Liaison Officers look on in the area where Animal rights protest group Animal Rising are during Derby Day of the 2023 Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom (Victoria Jones/PA)

Joseph Draper

Nineteen activists have been arrested ahead of plans to disrupt the Epsom Derby on Saturday, police said.