Amber Gibson murder: brother jailed for life for sexually assaulting and killing sister in ‘depraved’ attack

Connor Gibson has been jailed for life for the murder of his sister (PA)

A man who murdered and sexually assaulted his 16-year-old sister has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 22 years in prison.

Connor Gibson, aged 21, was found guilty in July of attacking his sister Amber in woodland near Hamilton, in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, on November 26, 2021.

A 13-day trial heard that he had removing his sister’s clothes, sexually assaulted her with the intention of raping her, inflicted blunt force trauma to her head and body, and strangled her.

Her body was discovered in Cadzow Glen, a park in the town centre, two days later. The day before his arrest on December 1, Gibson posted a chilling tribute to his sister, writing on Facebook: “Amber, you will fly high for the rest of time. We will all miss you. Especially me. I love you ginger midget. GBFN [goodbye for now] X.”

Gibson was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on Monday.

During the trial, the court hear how evidence from forensic pathologists showed Amber had died as a result of compression of the neck.

Also sentenced to nine years on Monday was Stephen Corrigan, 45, who was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice and breach of the peace by intimately touching and concealing Amber’s body after discovering her at some point in the following two days, instead of contacting the emergency services.

When Gibson was convicted, the former foster family of both siblings said in a statement that Amber was “the most giving, loving, supportive and admirable person”, and their life will “never be the same again”.

The family said: “She kept us on our toes and had the most amazing outlook on life consider the suffering she had experienced.”

The statement continued: “When they arrived at our home - Amber aged three and Connor aged five - Connor stated: ‘We are safe now’. They were until he took her safety away.”

The couple was granted permanent care of the siblings a few years later, yet concerns were soon raised about the children’s behaviour. Giving evidence during the trial, Mr Niven said he would not leave the two alone together as they were “not a good mix”.

The foster care arrangement broke down when Amber was 14 years old and she moved into Hillhouse children’s unit, while her brother remained with the Nivens until his 18th birthday. At the time of her murder, he was a resident at Hamilton’s Blue Triangle project, a hostel for homeless youngsters.

Despite describing their relationship as turbulent, Amber’s friend told jurors she had been looking forward to seeing him in the hours before she was killed.

CCTV footage showed the two walking along the streets of Hamilton, with Amber later sending a selfie of the two captioned “my big bro”. It was the last time anyone would hear from her alive.