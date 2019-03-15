News World News

Friday 15 March 2019

Brief court appearance for man accused over New Zealand mosques atrocity

Brenton Tarrant faces a murder charge although the court has said more are likely to follow.

Members of the media wait outside the district court building (Mark Baker/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A man suspected in at least one of the shootings that killed at least 49 people at two mosques in New Zealand has appeared briefly in court.

Two armed guards brought Brenton Tarrant into court.

He showed no expression as District Court Judge Paul Kellar read one charge of murder to him.

The court appearance lasted only about a minute and he was led back out in handcuffs.

Police officers search the area near the Masjid Al Noor mosque (Mark Baker/AP)

He was ordered to return to court again April 5.

After Tarrant left, the judge said that while “there is one charge of murder brought at the moment, it is reasonable to assume that there will be others”.

The gunman posted a 74-page manifesto on social media in which he identified himself as Tarrant and said he was a 28-year-old Australian and white supremacist who was out to avenge attacks in Europe perpetrated by Muslims.

Press Association

