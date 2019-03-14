‘Brief but fierce’ tornado damages houses in Germany
A tornado described by firefighters as “brief but fierce” has damaged about 30 houses in western Germany.
Dozens of residents were forced to spend the night with friends or at a local hotel after the tornado hit Roetgen, near the border with Belgium.
A video showed the tornado sweeping through the small town.
Authorities said that five people were slightly injured.
Press Association