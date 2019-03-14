A tornado described by firefighters as “brief but fierce” has damaged about 30 houses in western Germany.

‘Brief but fierce’ tornado damages houses in Germany

Dozens of residents were forced to spend the night with friends or at a local hotel after the tornado hit Roetgen, near the border with Belgium.

A twister hits the town of Roetgen in Germany (Tnn/TeleNewsNetwork/dpa via AP)

A video showed the tornado sweeping through the small town.

Authorities said that five people were slightly injured.

