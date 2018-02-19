Bribery probe Latvian banker ‘sought to extort money for years’

Central bank chief Ilmars Rimsevics faces a criminal investigation for bribery, but has not been charged so far.

Norvik filed an international complaint against Latvia in which it claims a “senior Latvian official” sought bribes from the bank and abused his power.

Norvik’s CEO, Oliver Bramwell, told The Associated Press: “The high-level official mentioned in our request for arbitration is Rimsevics.”