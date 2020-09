Breonna Taylor protesters march for fourth straight night

Black Lives Matter protesters march in Louisville as Breonna Taylor’s family demanded that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers who killed the Black woman during a March drug raid at her apartment (Darron Cummings/AP)

A diverse crowd of hundreds marched in Louisville’s streets chanting “Black Lives Matter” on Saturday night, the fourth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

People in the crowd also chanted “No Justice, No peace” as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old black woman in a police raid gone wrong.

A few police cars followed behind, with officers telling protesters to stay on the sidewalk and out of the street before the march ended.

Many briefly ended up back at a downtown square that has been a focal point of protests.

But as a 9pm curfew time approached, a police loudspeaker announced that anyone who remained in the park would be arrested for a curfew violation.

Breonna Taylor's death has resulted in more than 120 days of demonstrations (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

Breonna Taylor's death has resulted in more than 120 days of demonstrations (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

The square emptied out as people departed, many dispersing though one group headed to a nearby church where protesters had found refuge on previous nights.

A previous protest on Friday night was peaceful though police arrested 22 people for curfew violations. A police spokesman said some also were charged with failure to disperse.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer had urged continued peaceful protests in an appearance at a news conference Saturday evening.

“I’m mindful that many in our community are hurting and angry about the decisions announced this week,” Mr Fischer said.

The mayor said he supports protesters’ First Amendment rights to protest though “we just ask you to do that peacefully please”.

Taylor was shot multiple times on March 13 after her boyfriend fired at officers who had entered her home during a narcotics raid by white officers, authorities said.

Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer said she felt the justice system had failed her (Darron Cummings/AP)

Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer said she felt the justice system had failed her (Darron Cummings/AP)

Taylor’s boyfriend said he did not know who was coming in and fired in self-defence, wounding one officer.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges, saying he fired gunshots into a neighbouring home during the raid that did not strike anyone. That officer has been fired.

Mr Cameron said the other officers were not charged with Taylor’s killing because they acted to protect themselves.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, visited a downtown park on Friday with family and her lawyers, and called on Kentucky officials to release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings.

Ms Palmer said in a statement read by a family member that she felt the criminal justice system had failed her.

