Breeze Energy ceases to trade

The gas and electricity supplier, which has topped Citizens Advice customer rankings in recent months, has just under 18,000 domestic customers.

However Ofgem threatened to withdraw its licence after it was one of two active suppliers to owe money to the regulator’s renewables obligation fund.

Breeze Energy has ceased trading.



If you’re a customer, please don’t worry - you can rely on your energy supply as normal.



We will now switch you to a new supplier. More info on what happens next: https://t.co/sXtVSjwP9a#BreezeEnergy pic.twitter.com/b4t328RsFh December 18, 2019

Ofgem said the energy supply to Breeze customers will continue and outstanding credit balances will be protected.

Ofgem will choose a new supplier to take on all of Breeze Energy’s customers. This supplier will contact these customers shortly after being appointed.

The regulator advised customers not to switch to another energy supplier until a new one has been appointed and made contact.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s director for future retail markets, said: “Breeze Energy customers do not need to worry, as under our safety net we’ll make sure your energy supplies are secure and domestic customers’ credit balances are protected.

“Ofgem will now choose a new supplier for you and whilst we’re doing this our advice is to ‘sit tight’ and don’t switch. You can rely on your energy supply as normal. We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your new tariff.”

PA Media