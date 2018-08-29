A leading candidate for Brazil’s presidency has said police should be given a licence to kill criminals.

Brazil’s would-be president says police should get medals for killing criminals

Congressman Jair Bolsonaro said criminals cannot be treated as “normal human beings” and that police should be allowed to kill them.

If he kills 10, 15 or 20 with 10 or 30 bullets each, he needs to get a medal and not be prosecuted Jair Bolsonaro

Mr Bolsonaro said: “If he kills 10, 15 or 20 with 10 or 30 bullets each, he needs to get a medal and not be prosecuted.”

He made the comments on Tuesday night on Brazil’s most popular news programme on TV Globo.

Mr Bolsonaro’s law-and-order rhetoric has helped put him among the top contenders for the October presidential election in a nation fed up with crime.

Human rights groups say police killings of suspects are already rampant.

