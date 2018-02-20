Brazil’s lower house approves military intervention in Rio
Armed forces and police have spread out in several neighbourhoods in Rio in the first major operation since the presidential decree.
The military took over on Friday, but the presidential decree still needs congressional approval.
The Chamber of Deputies approved the move early on Tuesday and the senate is scheduled to debate it later in the day.
Overnight, the armed forces and police spread out in several neighbourhoods in Rio in the first major operation since the change in command.
Armoured vehicles rolled through the streets of one area on Guanabara Bay on Tuesday, while boats patrolled the waters.
Soldiers and police have set up checkpoints and searched everyone leaving or entering during the morning commute.
President Michel Temer’s extraordinary decree came after Rio’s governor asked for federal help following an exceptionally violent Carnival. During the holiday, there were several muggings, armed robberies and violent confrontations.
Press Association