Brazil’s Bolsonaro provokes outrage after tweeting explicit Carnival video

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has caused outrage after sharing a video on Twitter that shows one man urinating on another.

Mr Bolsonaro made the post to criticise the country’s Carnival. Many conservatives in Latin America’s largest nation detest Carnival celebrations.

The president himself was one of the main targets of revellers’ mockery during Carnival.

Mr Bolsonaro’s post included video of a street party in which a man touches himself sexually and then lowers his head while another man urinates on him.

Carnival celebrations are divisive in Brazil (AP Photo/Diego Herculano)

Mr Bolsonaro wrote: “I feel uncomfortable showing it, but we have to expose the truth for the population to know and always make its priorities.”

“This is what many street parties in Brazil’s Carnival have become. Comment and draw your conclusions,” he added.

The tweet quickly garnered tens of thousands of comments, many sharply critical of the post.

“You need medical help urgently,” tweeted journalist Fabio Pannunzio, who said his six-year-old granddaughter and other children saw the post.

Others jumped in to defend Mr Bolsonaro, arguing that children shouldn’t be allowed on Twitter anyway and that the president was just showing how debased Carnival celebrations had become.

Some users said they were reporting the Brazilian president’s post for allegedly violating Twitter’s rules, but the post remained in Mr Bolsonaro’s timeline on Wednesday afternoon.

The tweets underscored one of the tactics that helped get Mr Bolsonaro elected: stoking cultural wars.

As a congressman for 28 years, Mr Bolsonaro frequently made disparaging comments about the LGBT community, women, indigenous groups and black people.

While such comments always draw sharp criticism, they also garner Mr Bolsonaro attention and feed the leader’s narrative as being somebody unencumbered by questions of political correctness.

Brazil’s Carnival is famed for an anything-goes atmosphere, and Sao Paulo alone had more than 500 street parties, called “blocos”, during Carnival.

Many such parties nationwide involve heavy drinking, dancing and people in scant clothing.

On Wednesday Mr Bolsonaro posted another tweet that seemed to taunt his critics: “What is a golden shower?” he wrote.

Press Association