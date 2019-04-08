Ten members of Brazil’s military have been arrested after soldiers fired 80 shots at a car carrying a family, killing a 46-year-man and prompting protests.

Brazilian soldiers held after father dies in hail of bullets aimed at family car

Evaldo dos Santos Rosa was driving to a baby shower with his seven-year-old child, his wife, her stepfather and another woman when soldiers started shooting at them, according to relatives.

The stepfather and a passer-by who was trying to help were injured but the rest of the family was unharmed in the incident in Rio de Janeiro.

The military initially said in a statement that it had responded to gunfire from attackers, but police said no arms were found in the car and the military eventually changed its statement.

A relative cries out at the scene (Fabio Teixeira/AP)

“All evidence points to a homicide,” police investigator Leonardo Salgado told TV news Globo after inspecting the site.

On Monday, the military said soldiers patrolling the area mistook Mr dos Santos Rosa’s car for that of criminals.

“Due to inconsistencies between the facts initially reported and other information later received by the eastern military command, we determined the immediate removal of the military (members) involved,” the armed forces said in statement.

Ten of the 12 men questioned by investigators were arrested.

Family members, friends and local residents have scheduled a protest on the stretch of road where the incident happened.

“This can’t keep happening. We want justice,” Mr dos Santos Rosa’s 29-year old son Daniel told the Associated Press.

Brazil has the largest number of annual homicides in the world and new President Jair Bolsonaro has vowed to unleash security forces to battle rampant violence, but the armed forces have long been criticised for extra-judicial killings, especially in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

In 2018, the police killed 1,534 people in the state, according to government data.

