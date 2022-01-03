| 8.4°C Dublin

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro taken to hospital in Sao Paulo

Mr Bolsonaro’s doctor was reported as saying the president had stomach pains.

Brazil&rsquo;s President Jair Bolsonaro (Raul Spinasse/AP Expand

Close

Brazil&rsquo;s President Jair Bolsonaro (Raul Spinasse/AP

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro (Raul Spinasse/AP

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro (Raul Spinasse/AP

By Associated Press Reporter

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early on Monday with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported.

Globo reported that Mr Bolsonaro returned to the Brazilian capital during the night from a new year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star.

Globo quoted Mr Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, as saying Mr Bolsonaro had stomach pains.

Dr Macedo operated on Mr Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally in 2018.

Globo said that Dr Macedo was on holiday in the Bahamas and was waiting for a flight back to Brazil to see Mr Bolsonaro, who reportedly had no public appearances scheduled on Monday.

Since his stabbing during the 2018 presidential election, Mr Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.

Last July, he was admitted to hospital due to a severe case of hiccups.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy