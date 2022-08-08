| 16.9°C Dublin

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion dies after being shot in the head at concert as off-duty policeman arrested

Tommy Lund

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Leandro Lo died on Sunday after being shot in the head.

The 33-year-old Lo, whose full name was Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento, was at a concert in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo when he got into an altercation with another man and was shot in the forehead.

He was taken to hospital but was declared brain dead hours later.

Local media have reported that an off-duty military policeman has been arrested on suspicion of shooting Lo. 

Lo was one of the most successful Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes of all time, having won eight World Championships as a black belt since 2012. 

