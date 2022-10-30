Brazil election - live: Bolsonaro cuts Lula lead as presidential race goes down to wire

Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends voting at a polling station in Sao Bernardo do Campo, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil today. Photo: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Voting is underway at Croke park for the Brazilian presidential election.

Up to 8,000 Brazilians living in Ireland voted in the last round, and the predictions are that the numbers could be even higher today.

Brazil’s hard-right leader Jair Bolsonaro and his left-wing challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are almost neck-and-neck in polls as the country vote in today’s election following a bitter campaign.

Surveys by pollsters Datafolha and Quaest both put Lula on 52 per cent of the votes against 48 per cent for Mr Bolsonaro, down from a 6 point lead three days ago.

Most polls still suggest Lula is the slight favourite to come back for a third term, capping a remarkable political rebound.

But Mr Bolsonaro outperformed opinion polls in the first-round vote on 2 October and many analysts say the election could go either way.

Polls opened at 8am local time and close at 5pm. More than 120 million Brazilians are expected to cast ballots, but because the vote is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available within hours after voting stations close in late afternoon.