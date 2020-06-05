Brazil death toll hits new high for third straight day

Health worker Ari Nascimento takes notes as he prepares to collect material for a Covid-19 test of an elderly woman in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil (Felipe Dana/AP)

Brazil reported 1,473 more Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, the biggest 24-hour increase in the country’s death toll since the outbreak began.

The figure equated to more than one death per minute and means the country now has the world’s third highest death toll.

For the second straight night, the health ministry delayed the release of Thursday’s data until 10pm local time, after Brazil’s widely watched evening news programme ended.

Thursday was the third straight day with a new daily high for Brazil’s coronavirus deaths.

The country has reported more than 34,000 deaths from the virus so far, meaning it has surpassed the amount in Italy and trails only the UK and US.

Experts consider the tally a significant undercount due to insufficient testing.

