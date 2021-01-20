BP customers urged to claim £2,000 prize competition ‘wins’ following glitch

BP customers are being urged to dig out their receipts to check if they have won £2,000-worth of points, following a competition glitch (Ian West/PA)

BP customers are being urged to dig out their receipts to check if they have won £2,000-worth of points, following a competition glitch.

MoneySavingExpert.com said it had been contacted by some BP customers who said they been denied prize wins after buying petrol or other items at garages.

Customers had receipts saying they had won 400,000 BP reward points, worth £2,000, as part of its “fuel your year” promotion.

People were initially told it was a mistake, although some were offered goodwill gestures – but BP now says it will honour affected customers’ prizes in full, it was reported.

The promotion started on January 5 2021 with the intention of producing one winner each day – but BP said that “for a short time” on the first morning of the promotion, some customers were given receipts showing they had automatically won rather than simply being entered into the draw, MoneySavingExpert said.

It said around 400 people have so far contacted BP after wrongly being told they had won, although the full total may well be much higher. MoneySavingExpert has seen reports of the error as far apart as Watford in Hertfordshire and Stirling in Scotland.

Helen Knapman, assistant news and investigations editor at MoneySavingExpert.com, said: “Motorists and other customers were rightly deflated when BP initially refused to pay out prize wins, although it’s good to see it’s now U-turned on this position.

“Crucially, you won’t get the cash automatically if you haven’t already complained though. So dig out old receipts from January 5 and if you’ve got a winner, get in touch with BP now – £2,000 in reward points is not to be sniffed at especially when they can be exchanged to spend at retailers, including Amazon and M&S.”

A statement given by BP to MoneySavingExpert said: “Following an error in the set-up of the BP Fuel Your Year promotion, a number of our BPme customers were wrongly informed that they had won the daily prize of 400,000 BPme loyalty points.

“Despite this being a mistake by a third-party supplier, BP will honour this prize for all the customers who have a receipt informing them that they were a winner.”

Further details can be found on the MoneySavingExpert website atwww.moneysavingexpert.com/news/2021/01/bp-prize-error-honoured-/.

