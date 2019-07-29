News World News

Monday 29 July 2019

Boy, eight, killed after being pushed onto railway tracks at German station

The boy’s mother was also pushed into the path of a train but managed to escape.

Firefighters and police officers next to an ICE highspeed train at the main station in Frankfurt, Germany Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/AP
By Associated Press Reporter

An eight-year-old boy was run over by a train and killed at Frankfurt’s main station after a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks, German police said.

The boy was killed on Monday as a high-speed ICE train was pulling into the station, one of Germany’s busiest.

Police said the mother was able to escape but the boy was hit and run over by the train and suffered fatal injuries, police spokeswoman Isabell Neumann said.

The 40-year-old suspect fled the scene with passers-by in pursuit and was arrested near the station, police said.

An ICE train at the main station in Frankfurt, Germany (Frank Rumpenhorst/AP)

He was being questioned and there was no immediate information on his possible motive.

Ms Neumann said there appeared to be no connection between the suspect and the victims.

The boy’s mother was taken to a hospital and also was being questioned.

There was no immediate information on her injuries.

PA Media

