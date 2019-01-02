News World News

Wednesday 2 January 2019

Boy, 14, faces crash murder charge after egg-throwing sparks car chase

An SUV was filled with teenagers who were throwing eggs at other cars when another driver began chasing them, authorities in Texas said.

Vehicles at the scene of the crash (Nicole Hensley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A 14-year-old boy who authorities say was driving an SUV that caused a fatal crash in Texas after an egg-throwing incident has been arrested on a murder charge.

The SUV was filled with teenagers who were throwing eggs at other cars when another driver began chasing them, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 14-year-old driver then ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing Silvia Zavala, the department said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Ms Zavala, 45, had just been shopping and was “totally innocent”.

Mr Gonzalez said the 14-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention centre on a murder charge.

He said police will interview the driver of the car that chased the teenagers.

