Sunday 7 January 2018

Boy (10) reunited after four months with camera that drifted away to Germany - and it still works

William Etherton and Roland Spreer hold a camera on the North Sea island of Suederoog, Germany
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A British 10-year-old has been reunited in Germany with a video camera he lost four months ago on the other side of the North Sea.

The camera was handed back to William Etherton, from Hull, on Saturday, the German news agency dpa reported.

He has been reunited with it on Suederoog, a small island off Germany's western coast.

The camera was carried off by a wave on September 1 in Thornwick Bay in Yorkshire.

It drifted for about two months before washing up in Germany.

Resident Roland Spreer found it on November 2.

It was still functional thanks to waterproof casing, and Mr Spreer's son posted footage from the day the camera was washed away on Facebook.

Reports on the video eventually attracted the attention of the boy's father.

Britain's William Etherton holds a camera on the North Sea island of Suederoog, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. The English boy has been reunited in Germany with a video camera he lost four months ago on the other side of the North Sea. News agency dpa reported that the camera was handed back to the 10-year-old Saturday on Suederoog, a small island off GermanyÕs western coast a little south of the Danish border. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
