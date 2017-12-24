Box of horse manure sent to US treasury secretary

The package was found on Saturday night in the tony Bel Air neighbourhood after it was dropped off at a neighbour's house.

The Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad was called to the home and officers opened the box, finding a pile of horse manure inside. Police said the package had been gift-wrapped and was marked as being from "the American people".

Police said the Secret Service was taking over the investigation. A Secret Service spokesman said the agency was aware of the incident but declined to comment further.