News World News

Thursday 23 May 2019

Botswana lifts ban on elephant hunting over ‘conflicts’ with humans

The African nation is home to 130,000 elephants.

An elephant in Chobe National Park, Botswana, South Africa (Ed Lane Fox/PA)
An elephant in Chobe National Park, Botswana, South Africa (Ed Lane Fox/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Botswana’s government has lifted its ban on elephant hunting, a decision that is likely to bring protests from wildlife protection groups.

The southern African nation is home to more elephants than any other country, with an estimated 130,000.

The government’s statement posted on social media says the change comes after consultations with stakeholders.

It said hunting will resume “in an orderly and ethical manner” but does not say how it will be regulated.

The hunting ban had been in effect since 2014.

Botswana’s environment ministry says a Cabinet review found high levels of conflicts between elephants and humans.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News