Tuesday 29 January 2019

Boss ponders court order to stop drivers taking sick leave before Super Bowl

Atlanta is to host the event this weekend but the US city’s drivers are upset over a union contract and some have been ringing in sick.

A Super Bowl 53 wrap is installed on the outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (Curtis Compton/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority in Atlanta has said it may seek a court order to stop bus drivers who are upset over a union contract from taking sick leave as the city prepares to stage the Super Bowl.

Marta chief executive Jeffrey Parker told news outlets that the agency was experiencing delays as at least 80 drivers called in sick.

Mr Parker said the sick leave is in response to a new union contract.

The union and Marta reached a tentative agreement on Saturday that would provide workers with pay adjustments and raises.

The unrest comes as the city in Georgia is preparing to host the American football Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Mr Parker said he told the union the work slowdown violates state law and Marta would seek legal remedies.

Mr Parker said the rail service was not affected.

