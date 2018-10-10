News World News

Wednesday 10 October 2018

Boss of limo firm in fatal New York crash arrested

Nauman Hussain was taken into custody following a traffic stop on a highway near Albany.

Twenty people were killed in the limousine crash (Hans Pennink/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The operator of a limousine company involved in a fatal crash in New York state has been arrested.

No further details were released on the charges, and it was unclear whether the arrest was related to the crash investigation.

The limousine crash in New York state left 20 people dead (Hans Pennink/AP)

Saturday’s crash in rural Schoharie killed 20 people.

State officials say the limo involved in the accident failed an inspection last month and should not have been on the road.

The limo company said problems with the vehicle had been corrected.

