Boss at mining giant BHP handed £3.6m bumper pay package

The boss of the world’s biggest mining group, BHP, saw his annual pay package swell to 4.7 million US dollars (£3.6 million) despite a year marred by two worker fatalities and lower-than-expected production.

In its annual report, London-listed Australian giant BHP revealed that chief executive Andrew Mackenzie was paid a bonus of 2.4 million US dollars (£1.83 million), up from 2.3 million US dollars (£1.75 million) in 20176-17.

This came on top of his annual salary of 1.7 million US dollars (£1.3 million) – which remained flat on the previous year – as well as pension and benefits.

The group said the bonus was not the maximum payable after taking account of two employee deaths – one at the Goonyella Riverside coking coal mine in the Australian state of Queensland in August last year and at the Permian Basin Shale operations in West Texas in November.

BHP – which rebranded last year from BHP Billiton – said the deaths were “tragic and unacceptable” and added it was continuing to focus on safety and fatality prevention.

It also said the bonus took account of the group’s production volumes of coal, iron ore and copper falling short of its targets.

The group is also still paying out hefty sums for the Samarco catastrophe in 2015 after a dam collapsed, killing 19 people and sparking Brazil’s worst environmental disaster.

BHP announced in its recent full-year results that it would take a 650 million US dollar (£495 million) charge for the failure at the dam, which it jointly owns with Brazilian rival Vale.

It is also reportedly facing the threat of a class action lawsuit in Australia over the tragedy and warned in its annual report that liabilities from legal action over the incident were uncertain could have a “material averse impact on our business”.

The financial hit contributed to send profits 37% lower to 3.7 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) for the year to June 30.

On an underlying basis and with one-off charges stripped out, profits rose 33% rise to 8.93 billion US dollars (£6.8 billion).

BHP’s remuneration committee added it “considered the CEO’s strong performance against individual objectives” when setting Mr Mackenzie’s bonus payout.

His annual salary will remain the same over the coming financial year, having been frozen at 1.7 million US dollars (£1.3 million) since he took on the top job since 2013.

He also received no long-term incentive payout, as was the case in 2017.

The annual report also revealed that had there been “significant outperformance” of all targets for the year, Mr Mackenzie could have picked up a total potential pay deal of 13.1 million US dollars (£10 million).

It added that annual salaries and total target remuneration packages for other key managers will also remain frozen in the current financial year.

Press Association