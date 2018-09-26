Boohoo profits rocket as retailer lifts revenue forecast

Boohoo has posted booming interim sales and profit as the online fashion retailer raised its full-year guidance.

The company booked a 50% rise in sales to £395.3 million in the six months to August 31, while pre-tax profit rocketed 22% to £24.7 million.

Boohoo said group revenue growth for the year to February 2019 is now expected to be between 38% and 43%, up from its previous guidance of 35% to 40%.

Boohoo saw strong revenue growth across all geographies in the period, with the UK seeing a 43% rise in sales to £234 million and international a 62% hike. The retailer’s international arm now accounts for 41% of group revenue.

Both of the firm’s sub-brands, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal, saw revenue growth of more than 100%.

Joint chief executives Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane said: “Our group results for the first half-year show yet another strong performance, delivering record sales and profits. All of our brands performed extremely well across all territories as we continue to gain market share.

“We achieved market-leading growth in all markets, with Rest of Europe and the USA being particularly pleasing. Growth in the UK, our largest market, remains very strong.”

The figures from Boohoo stand in stark contrast to the woes afflicting high street retailers, many of which have been forced to close hundreds of stores.

Boohoo announced earlier this year that Mr Kamani and Ms Kane are to be replaced as joint bosses by John Lyttle from March 15 2019.

Mr Kamani will become executive chairman, moving him away from the day-to-day running of the business, while Ms Kane stays on as group co-founder and executive director.

Press Association