Bonmarche warns over profits as warm weather melts sales

Bonmarche has warned over profits, blaming weak consumer demand and hot summer weather for a decline in sales.

The womenswear retailer said that, while online sales held up during the second quarter, store revenue has come in below expectations.

As a result, underlying pre-tax profit for the year is now expected to be approximately £5.5 million, down from last year’s £8 million.

"We remain focused on exploiting the opportunity afforded by the increasing demand for online shopping, whilst modernising the store offer and customer experience"

Chief executive Helen Connolly said: “These are undoubtedly challenging times in the retail industry and, in common with many other businesses, Bonmarche’s store trading has been impacted by weaker consumer sentiment and footfall.

“We remain focused on exploiting the opportunity afforded by the increasing demand for online shopping, whilst modernising the store offer and customer experience.”

The high street chain also expects to take a foreign currency hit in the year.

Bonmarche saw shares plunge at the start of the year after revealing a collapse in Christmas trading, and was then hit by the Beast from the East in March.

This summer’s hot weather “may have delayed demand for early autumn stock”, the group said on Thursday.

It is the latest high street firm to run into trouble this year as rising costs and declining consumer sentiment hammer the sector.

Bonmarche – which was founded in 1982 was acquired by the Peacock Group in 2002 – has been revamping its online offering after poor website sales in 2016-17, making it more customer-friendly and improving its marketing tactics.

The group also overhauled its supplier base over the past year and cut costs where possible to counter difficult retail conditions and a hit from the weak pound, which pushed up buying costs.

