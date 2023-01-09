Bolsonaro hospitalised in the US day after his supporters storm Brazil Congress

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is seen in Florida, US, January 2, 2023. Photo: Cristiano Piquet/via Reuters.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalised in Florida, according to media reports.

Bolsonaro reportedly complained of “abdominal pain” before he was admitted to a hospital. His condition was described as “not worrying” by a source close to his family, Reuters reported on Monday.

This comes after more than 1,200 of his supporters were arrested in his native Brazil after crowds stormed the out-of-session Brazilian Congress, along with the Presidential Palace on Sunday. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was not at the palace at the time.

Thousands of his supporters stormed three government buildings in protest at the handover of power to Lula, closely mimicking the US January 6 insurrection in which supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill.

Bolsonaro’s supporters claim, just as Trump’s supporters did, that the election result was fraudulent and stolen from their candidate.

The Supreme Court building and Presidential Palace in Brasilia were thrashed as Lula denounced the perpetrators as “fanatical fascists”.

A statement, signed by Lula and the Brazilian government, branded Sunday's riots in Brasília as "terrorist acts".

"The powers of the republic reject the terrorist acts of vandalism by criminals and coup plotters that took place yesterday afternoon in Brasília", says the statement.

Meanwhile, the US has not received any official requests from the Brazilian government regarding the status of former president Bolsonaro after his supporters stormed Brazil's Congress, the White House said on Monday.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan, with President Joe Biden for a US-Mexico-Canada summit in Mexico City, told reporters it appeared that democratic institutions in Brazil were holding. He said US officials are not in direct contact with Bolsonaro, who is believed to be in suburban Orlando.

Sullivan said he expected Biden would speak to the new Brazilian President Lula about the events in Brasilia in recent days but did not know when that would be.

The US believes Brazil's democracy is "strong, resilient and will come through this", he said.

"We have expressed confidence, because we believe it, that democratic institutions of Brazil will hold, that the will of the people of Brazil will be respected, that freely elected leaders of Brazil will govern Brazil and will not be deterred or knocked off course by the actions of these people who have assaulted the instruments of government in Brasilia," he said.

Sullivan had no information about Bolsonaro himself and said Washington had received no official requests regarding the ex-leader's status in the US.

"Of course if we did receive such requests, we'd treat them the way we always do, we'd treat them seriously,” he said.