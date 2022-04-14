Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

Popular Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have married in a private ceremony at their residence in Mumbai, India.

The couple wore ivory outfits as they came out and waved to photographers from their apartment building.

Kapoor picked Bhatt up and walked back into the apartment with her in his arms.

The wedding ceremony was attended by close relatives, Bollywood stars and cricket great Sachin Tendulkar and his wife.

Kapoor, 39, belongs to Bollywood’s popular Kapoor clan which has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s.

His parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, were prominent Bollywood stars in the 1970-80s.

He is the grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor, who was rated as Bollywood’s best showman.

Raj Kapoor’s father, Prithviraj Kapoor, was an actor who ran a theatre company and acted in Hindi classics in the 1940s.

Bhatt, 29, also belongs to a Bollywood family.

Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a well-known filmmaker, and her mother, Soni Razdan, is a former actress.

Bhatt made her debut in Karan Johar’s teen drama Student Of The Year in 2012.

She won an award for playing a kidnapping victim in the road drama Highway in 2014.

Ranbir Kapoor began his film career by assisting producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film Black in 2005.

He made his acting debut in Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007.