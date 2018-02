Boko Haram suspects to be freed as Nigerian leader hails progress

Salihu Othman Isah, a special adviser to Nigeria’s attorney general, said in a statement on Sunday that 475 suspects will be sent to rehabillitation instead of facing trial.

They are among the more than 1,000 suspected Boko Haram members whose trials began last Monday at a military barracks in the central Nigerian town of Kainji.

The suspects were accused of belonging to Boko Haram or for concealing information about the group.