Bodyguard to France’s Emmanuel Macron suspended over student beating

A bodyguard to France’s President Emmanuel Macron has been seen in a video wearing a police helmet and beating up a student protester.

His punishment, a two-week suspension, has provoked criticism of Mr Macron.

File photo of then presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron standing next to his bodyguard Alexandre Benalla (Eric Feferberg/AP)

Responding to the public backlash, the president’s spokesman has said the suspension without pay and change in responsibilities for Alexandre Benalla was the “most serious” ever given at the presidential palace.

In addition, a judicial official said a preliminary investigation has been opened for “violence by someone charged with a public service mission” among other things.

The video of the May 1 event shows Mr Benalla dragging off a woman then beating a young man on the ground.

