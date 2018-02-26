Body part found in hunt for missing Japanese woman
Police arrested an American man last week on suspicion of keeping the missing woman captive at his home in Osaka.
A body part believed to be from a missing woman has been found in western Japan.
Media reports said that last week police arrested Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 26, from New York, on suspicion of keeping the missing Japanese woman captive at his home in Osaka.
Reports on Monday said detectives are investigating his possible link to dismembering and abandoning her body after discovering other body parts.
Press Association