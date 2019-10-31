Body of missing backpacker Amelia Bambridge found at sea, say Cambodian police

The body of British backpacker Amelia Bambridge has been found at sea dozens of miles from the island where she disappeared, Cambodian police said.

The 21-year-old’s body was discovered in the Gulf of Thailand north west of Koh Rong, where she disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of October 23, the police chief for Preah Sihanouk province said.

It was found near another island, Koh Chhlam, close to Cambodia’s maritime border with Thailand, Major General Chuon Narin said.

Ms Bambridge, from Worthing, West Sussex, was reported missing after she failed to check out of her hotel on time, and staff at Police Beach, a private venue on the island, found her purple rucksack with her purse, phone and bank cards inside the following morning.

Members of Ms Bambridge’s family travelled to the island to join the search for her.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: “Devastated to hear the terribly sad news about Amelia Bambridge this morning – the thoughts and prayers of everyone in Worthing are with her family and friends.”

PA Media