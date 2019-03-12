The body of an English tourist found dead in Guatemala shows signs of trauma, according to the preliminary findings of a post-mortem examination.

The body of an English tourist found dead in Guatemala shows signs of trauma, according to the preliminary findings of a post-mortem examination.

Body of English woman found dead in Guatemala shows signs of trauma

Doctor Miguel Angel Samayoa said there were apparently “blows to the body” of 23-year-old Catherine Shaw, but no apparent bullet or stab wounds.

Dr Samayoa said he expects to conclude the examination later on Tuesday.

Ms Shaw, from Witney, Oxfordshire, disappeared on Thursday in the town of San Juan La Laguna, on the shores of the popular tourist destination Lake Atitlan.

Police announced on Monday that her body had been found in undergrowth at a mountain overlook in a state of decomposition.

Press Association