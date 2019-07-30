The body of 1930s gangster John Dillinger is set to be exhumed from an Indianapolis cemetery more than 85 years after he was killed by FBI agents.

The body of 1930s gangster John Dillinger is set to be exhumed from an Indianapolis cemetery more than 85 years after he was killed by FBI agents.

Body of 1930s gangster John Dillinger to be exhumed 85 years after FBI shot him

The Indiana State Department of Health approved a permit on July 3 that Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, sought to have the body exhumed from Crown Hill Cemetery and re-interred there.

The permit does not indicate the reason for that request.

Health department spokeswoman Jeni O’Malley said the agency expects Dillinger’s body will be exhumed and re-interred on September 16, based on the permit.

Crown Hill Cemetery spokeswoman Crystal King said the cemetery has no information about those plans.

The FBI said Dillinger’s gang killed 10 people during bank robberies and other crimes in the 1930s.

FBI agents fatally shot Dillinger in Chicago in July 1934.

PA Media