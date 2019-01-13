Rescuers have found a body under the rubble of a bakery in Paris that was blown apart by a powerful explosion, bringing the overall death toll to four.

Body found in rubble of Paris bakery blast brings death toll to four

The blast on Saturday morning in the Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris also injured dozens of people. Authorities say 10 of them are still in critical condition.

The scene of the gas leak explosion in Paris (Matthieu Croissandeau/AP)

Paris fire department spokesman Eric Moulin told reporters about 30 firefighters were at the site to search for other potential victims, amid a mountain of debris and wrecked cars.

Paris authorities said 12 neighbouring buildings that were damaged by the blast apparently due to a gas leak have been evacuated.

Temporary accommodations were provided for about 40 residents while dozens of others have been housed by family and friends.

Press Association