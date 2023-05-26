Boat carrying 500 migrants has disappeared in the Mediterranean, rescuers say
Alvise Armellini
A boat carrying about 500 migrants, including a newborn baby and pregnant women, has disappeared in the central Mediterranean, two charities have confirmed.
Latest World News
Boat carrying 500 migrants has disappeared in the Mediterranean, rescuers say
Balkan drug trafficking cartel busted in raids across Europe, law enforcement officials say
Lambs ‘taken from King Charles’s Sandringham Estate by activists’ remain missing
FBI feared IRA threat to late Queen Elizabeth II during US visits, secret files reveal
Bear that killed jogger spared death by Italian court – for now
US child cancer patient ‘overwhelmed’ meeting Yorkshire donor who saved his life
Damien Hirst painting of Leonardo DiCaprio sells for more than £1m at auction
Artist who sketches concerts from the crowd hopes to capture Taylor Swift show
LATEST | Madeleine McCann: Search of remote Algarve reservoir finds ‘relevant clue’
Andy Murray urges people to take part in parkrun to mark NHS’s 75th birthday
Top Stories
LATEST | Madeleine McCann: Search of remote Algarve reservoir finds ‘relevant clue’
Home Truths: Our neighbourhoods are being ‘cycledozed’ and it goes hand in hand with gentrification
Live | Tubridy’s last Late Late Show: celebs pay tribute as Ryan prepares to sign off after 14 years tonight
Breaking | Army Bomb Squad called as Tallaght Garda Station evacuated
Latest NewsMore
Phillip Schofield rose from presenting with a puppet to ‘king of daytime TV’
Ireland make history in Italy by winning Nations Cup for first time in over 100 years
Phillip Schofield admits relationship with ‘younger male colleague’ at ITV
Farewell to Succession, the era-defining show that made sadistic siblings and boardroom backstabbing compulsive viewing
Breaking | Army Bomb Squad called as Tallaght Garda Station evacuated
Breaking | Phillip Schofield admits affair with younger ITV employee and resigns with ‘immediate effect’
Taoiseach vows action after Council of Europe criticises lack of accommodation for asylum applicants
Live | Tubridy’s last Late Late Show: celebs pay tribute as Ryan prepares to sign off after 14 years tonight
‘Monster’ parents who brutally murdered ‘perfect’ baby son jailed for life
Lewis Capaldi scores fastest-selling album of the year so far