Boardroom change at Twitter as Anthony Noto joins Social Finance Inc

Mr Noto joined Twitter in July 2014 after a stint at Goldman Sachs. He has also served as chief financial officer at Twitter.

Mr Noto is considered a key part of the company’s leadership team. Shares of Twitter slid more than 3% before the Wall Street opening bell on Tuesday.

I’m really sad to see @anthonynoto leave us, but I’m happy for him and really proud of everything he’s accomplished at Twitter. He’s been a friend, partner, and mentor to me for years. He always has my support and gratitude. Thank you Anthony! We love you. https://t.co/wdI0rJqIck — jack (@jack) January 23, 2018

The San Francisco company said other Twitter executives will take over Mr Noto’s duties overseeing business operations and advertising sales.