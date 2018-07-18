Bloomsbury has unveiled a rise in sales at it prepares to launch another book from star chef Tom Kerridge in time for Christmas.

Bloomsbury has unveiled a rise in sales at it prepares to launch another book from star chef Tom Kerridge in time for Christmas.

Bloomsbury book sales rise as it prepares new Tom Kerridge title

Total revenues were up 3.7% for the four months ending June 30, with sales rising by 7.1% in constant currencies.

Bestselling books included A Court Of Frost And Starlight by Sarah J Maas, the Harry Potter series by JK Rowling, and Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman.

The board said it would hit its targets for the full year, with analysts expecting profit before tax at around £13.9 million on revenues of £164.3 million.

Tom Kerridge’s new book will be published in December (Steve Parsons/PA)

Analysts at Peel Hunt said investors should welcome the news that Bloomsbury has lined up a new title with Kerridge, which will be accompanied by a six-part BBC TV series.

The new book, Fresh Start, will be published in December following the success of his Lose Weight For Good.

“Remember the positive trading surprise in March was driven in part by outstanding sales of his previous title,” Peel Hunt said.

“For the new title to receive the support of a TV series suggests its consumer profile will also be high.”

The publishing group also announced a partnership with luxury fashion group YOOX Net a Porter to sell subscriptions to an archive of fashion footage on Bloomsbury’s fashion platform.

Kathryn Earle, managing director of Bloomsbury digital resources, said the footage was an “absolute treasure trove” for students and researchers.

“It’s a miracle that this footage has survived. Alongside a rapidly growing suite of products that contribute to Bloomsbury’s digital strategy, this archive will be an absolute jewel in our fashion offering,” she said.

Press Association