'Blood moon' and Mars to put on stellar show

Be afraid - a 'blood moon' is coming, accompanied by Mars, the God of War, shining brighter than it has for years.

Be afraid - a 'blood moon' is coming, accompanied by Mars, the God of War, shining brighter than it has for years.

The longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century is expected to occur on Friday.

As it lines up with the Earth and Sun, the rising full Moon will darken and change from silver to rusty or dreadful blood red. The phenomenon struck terror into our ancestors and is still seen as a portent of doom in some parts of the world.

In fact, it is caused by sunlight being filtered through the Earth's atmosphere so that red colours predominate when it reaches the lunar surface.

Mars will add to the spectacle as it appears directly below the blood moon at close to its maximum brightness. The last time the Red Planet was bigger and brighter than this was in 2003, when the distance between Mars and the Earth closed to less than 56 million kilometres.

Irish Independent