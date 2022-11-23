Blasts heard in Kyiv after strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn

Ukrainian firefighters work at damaged hospital maternity ward in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizhzhia region military administration via AP)

Multiple explosions have been heard in Kyiv after air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine’s capital and elsewhere across the country.

There were no immediate reports whether and what targets may have been hit, but the thunderous echoes of what sounded like repeated blasts rattled across the city.

Russia has been repeatedly pounding Ukraine’s war-time capital and power facilities across the country in recent weeks, causing widespread blackouts.

It comes after a newborn baby was killed in an overnight rocket attack which hit a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine.

The child’s mother and a doctor were pulled alive from the rubble in the city of Vilniansk, Ukrainian authorities said.

The region’s governor said the rockets were Russian.

Expand Close The child’s mother and a doctor were reportedly rescued from the rubble (Zaporizhzhia region military administration via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The child’s mother and a doctor were reportedly rescued from the rubble (Zaporizhzhia region military administration via AP)

The strike adds to the gruesome toll suffered by hospitals and other medical facilities as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its tenth month.

Patients and staff at health facilities have been in the firing line from the outset, including an air strike on March 9 that destroyed a maternity hospital in the now-occupied port city of Mariupol.

Regional governor, Oleksandr Starukh, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said: “At night, Russian monsters launched huge rockets at the small maternity ward of the hospital in Vilniansk.

Expand Close Traces of blood on sandals after a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Traces of blood on sandals after a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine (AP)

“Grief overwhelms our hearts — a baby was killed who had just seen the light of day. Rescuers are working at the site.”

Photos he posted show thick smoke rising above mounds of rubble, being combed by emergency workers against the backdrop of a dark night sky.

The state emergency service initially said a baby was killed and that a new mother and a doctor were pulled from the rubble, and that they were the only people in the ward at the time.

The service specified in a follow-up post on Telegram that the rescued woman was the newborn’s mother.