Friday 7 June 2019

Blast tears through apartment buildings in Sweden

Police said a bomb squad had been deployed to the area.

Rescue personnel outside the flats (Jeppe Gustafsson/TT News Agency via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

An explosion has ripped through two apartment buildings in the southern Swedish city of Linkoping.

There were unconfirmed reports of people with minor injuries.

The explosion blew out windows and destroyed balconies in the buildings in Linkoping, about 110 miles south west of Stockholm.

Police at the scene (Jeppe Gustafsson/TT News Agency/AP)

Police said a bomb squad had been deployed to the area after Friday’s blast.

Local newspaper Corren had photos of the damaged buildings with rubble on the street, and a dozen ambulances lined up nearby.

The cause of the blast was not known.

Press Association

