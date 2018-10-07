Polls are opening in Cameroon as Africa’s oldest leader is widely expected to win another term as president.

Biya likely to win fresh term in Cameroon amid separatist threats

Separatists have threatened to disrupt the election, and many people who have fled the unrest are unable to vote.

President Paul Biya, who has held office since 1982, has vowed to end the crisis.

A woman displays a wrist watch with a portrait of President Paul Biya, during a rally in Yaounde (AP)

The fractured opposition has been unable to rally behind a strong challenger to the 85-year-old.

A victory likely would come with a weakened mandate for Mr Biya as many residents of the troubled English-speaking south-west and north-west regions have fled elsewhere.

By law, voters can only cast a ballot in the community where they are registered.

Cameroon’s government has said that anyone who tries to organise chaos on election day “risks being disagreeably surprised”.

