Birds 'had to rediscover flight' after dinosaurs

The cataclysm 66 million years ago not only wiped out Tyrannosaurus rex and his relatives, but also tree-living flying birds.

The only ones to survive were flightless species that lived on the ground and every bird alive today is descended from these emu-like ancestors, scientists believe.

Co-author Dr Daniel Field, from Bath University, said: "The ancestors of modern tree-dwelling birds did not move into the trees until the forests had recovered."