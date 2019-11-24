News World News

Sunday 24 November 2019

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg launches US presidential bid

His entrance comes 10 weeks before primary voting begins.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is running for president (John Locher/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is running for US president.

The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, announced his decision to join the crowded Democratic field on Sunday.

His entrance comes 10 weeks before primary voting begins and reflects broader anxiety about the current candidates and their ability to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.

